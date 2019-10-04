West Oak Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

EIX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.60. 52,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,698. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84. Edison International has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

