Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.21

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.21 and traded as high as $19.39. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 37,871 shares changing hands.

WTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.21.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$98.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

