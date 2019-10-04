WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

WTBDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut WHITBREAD PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get WHITBREAD PLC/S alerts:

WTBDY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. 9,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,903. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for WHITBREAD PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WHITBREAD PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.