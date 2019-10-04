WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WHF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $14.50 price objective on WhiteHorse Finance and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. 1,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,167. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $280.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

