Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, 824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

Wienerberger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.