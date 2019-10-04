Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €151.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WDI. HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €197.71 ($229.90).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of ETR WDI traded up €1.05 ($1.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €140.70 ($163.60). 1,684,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion and a PE ratio of 40.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €147.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €139.42. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 12 month high of €194.40 ($226.05).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.