Woodstock Corp Lowers Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $154.91. 1,991,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,867. The company has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.02. 3M Co has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.23.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

