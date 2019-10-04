Woodstock Corp Sells 300 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,874,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,497 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southern by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,580 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO remained flat at $$61.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,856,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.