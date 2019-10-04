Woodstock Corp Sells 8,470 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in FibroGen by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,724,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after buying an additional 721,232 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in FibroGen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 36,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,500,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,976,000 after buying an additional 291,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $132,457.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,782,430.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,425,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,096,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,496,131. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.30. 293,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,540. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.84.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $1.75. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 335.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

