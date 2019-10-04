Woodstock Corp Sells 943 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.44. 4,288,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,481. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.