Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WOR. TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Shares of WOR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,246. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.17. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $855.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 17.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 10.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

