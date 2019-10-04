W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 5.7%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.96, approximately 5,263,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 2,585,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $586.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.89.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Bump sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $58,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,653.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 276,913 shares of company stock worth $1,200,049. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 1,442.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 35.2% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 4,858.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

