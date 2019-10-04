Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WYNN. Nomura reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 price target on Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.05. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $2,756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,704,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 90.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

