X4 Pharmaceuticals’ (XFOR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.57. 12,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,029. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,423,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 779.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.