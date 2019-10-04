XR Securities LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,165,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,509,000. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 10.7% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. XR Securities LLC owned about 1.90% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 205.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,697,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,543,424. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

