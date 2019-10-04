XR Securities LLC Buys Shares of 17,006 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6,180.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 529,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,042. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.3301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

