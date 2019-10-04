XR Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

XR Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.82. 810,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

