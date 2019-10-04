XR Securities LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares alerts:

UBOT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,135. Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.0296 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.