XR Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

XR Securities LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 845.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,183 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,859,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after buying an additional 113,267 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OIH traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 774,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,495. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.