XR Securities LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

XR Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.1% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $652,536,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,473,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,699,000 after buying an additional 278,709 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $379.54. The company had a trading volume of 39,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,499. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $399.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

