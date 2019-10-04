XR Securities LLC Sells 37,813 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

XR Securities LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,813 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 45.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,769,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.02. 9,980,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,391,083. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $146.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.77.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

