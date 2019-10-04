XR Securities LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. XR Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $805,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CURE traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $47.98. 9,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,356. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $68.41.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.