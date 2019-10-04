XR Securities LLC Takes $388,000 Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 461.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 115.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in ASML by 74.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.68. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $252.11. The firm has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Santander lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

