Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.88. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter.

About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

