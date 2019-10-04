Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Yintech Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of YIN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,028. Yintech Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yintech Investment stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,727 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Yintech Investment worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

