Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.56. EOG Resources reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $6.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

EOG traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 160,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,527. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 32,106.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $765,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194,083 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 60.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,734,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,252 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,149.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 875,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 804,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

