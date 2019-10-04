Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Fidus Investment reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,490. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $352.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 109.86%.

In other news, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $44,392.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 213,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 71.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,359 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 122.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,828 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

