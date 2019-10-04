Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Glaukos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.42. 400,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -160.59 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $84.65.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $273,969.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,864. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Glaukos by 73.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 144.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

