Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.23 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post sales of $32.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.02 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $29.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $139.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.84 billion to $140.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $154.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $150.01 billion to $163.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

MSFT stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.97. 8,336,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,066,844. The company has a market cap of $1,052.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $142.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

