Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.65. Visteon posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $72.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

VC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.04. The company had a trading volume of 306,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,205. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. Visteon has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $94.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Visteon by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Visteon by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Visteon by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $182,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.