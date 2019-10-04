Zacks: Analysts Expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 146.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. CyberOptics had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of CYBE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CyberOptics by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.