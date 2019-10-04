Zacks: Analysts Set $14.50 Target Price for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $14.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 526.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 22,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.55. 2,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $344.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 29.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.