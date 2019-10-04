Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $846.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after buying an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 103,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,738.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 101,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,107. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.