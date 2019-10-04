Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $846.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after buying an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 103,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,738.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 101,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,107. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.