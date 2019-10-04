Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Billion

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report $9.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.58 billion and the highest is $9.95 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.17 billion to $39.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.24 billion to $41.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.35.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. United Bank increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,171,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.88. The stock had a trading volume of 859,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,862. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

