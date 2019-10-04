Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.97. Patrick Industries posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. 183,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.13. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $58.25.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 187.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

