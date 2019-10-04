Zacks: Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $15,587,318.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $37,675,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QSR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.44. 1,878,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $79.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

