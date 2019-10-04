Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $374.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will post $374.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $383.73 million and the lowest is $366.42 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $292.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $64.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.