Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. Teleflex posted earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $11.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.45.

Shares of TFX traded up $7.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.39. 206,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,281. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total value of $2,666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.65, for a total transaction of $2,827,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,375,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 247.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

