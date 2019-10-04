Zacks: Brokerages Set $4.23 Price Target for Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $4.23 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.42) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tenax Therapeutics an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

TENX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,266. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.