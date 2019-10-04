Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to Hold

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. 889,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,826. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $235,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cinemark by 20.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Cinemark by 569.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

