Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Sell

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 36,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

