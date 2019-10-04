Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Sell

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PDM. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

PDM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.57. 571,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,526. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,893 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,921.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 526,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

