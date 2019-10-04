Zacks Investment Research Lowers Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Strong Sell

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

NYSE:HHC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.77. 305,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,521. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $135.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $431.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 11,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,099,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 25.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 29,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 110.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

