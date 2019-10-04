Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Buy

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

CSWC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. National Securities assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 46,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $378.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 53.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

