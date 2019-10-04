Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is primarily engaged in the real estate industry through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Real estate operations include commercial real estate, real estate development, residential and golf operations, property leasing, leasing properties for oil and mineral exploration and the sale of forest products. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of CTO stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,117. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 57,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 215.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 178,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the second quarter worth about $14,418,000.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

