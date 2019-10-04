Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) to Hold

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, such as data storage components and discrete including high-brightness LEDs and power management components. It’s automated and integrated metrology systems measure critical dimensions, device structures, overlay registration, topography and various thin film properties, including film thickness as well as optical, electrical and material properties. The company’s process control solutions are deployed throughout the fabrication process, from front-end-of-line substrate manufacturing, to high-volume production of semiconductors and other devices, to advanced wafer-scale packaging applications. Nanometrics’ systems enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor market. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ NANO traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. 116,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $808.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nanometrics has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $67.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nanometrics will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,175,000 after acquiring an additional 450,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 787,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 450,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 141,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

