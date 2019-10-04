Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Hold

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. 598,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,371. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

