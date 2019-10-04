Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €42.19 ($49.06) and last traded at €41.30 ($48.02), approximately 636,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €40.62 ($47.23).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a PE ratio of 244.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.96.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.