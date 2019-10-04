Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Lau Associates LLC

Lau Associates LLC decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $143.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

