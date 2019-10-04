Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) Trading 12.7% Higher

Zoetic International Plc (LON:ZOE) traded up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.14 ($0.05), 4,323,195 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.68 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82.

Get Zoetic International alerts:

In other Zoetic International news, insider Nick Tulloch bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,133.54).

Zoetic International Company Profile (LON:ZOE)

Zoetic International Plc, a vertically integrated CBD company, produces and sells CBD in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company also holds a 7.5% carried working interest in the Colorado Shale, which comprises eight wells located in East Denver. In addition, it holds interest in the Kansas Nitrogen; Enhanced Oil Recovery and Highlands Water Resources projects; and Montana project, a natural gas and helium deposit covering an area of approximately 154,072 acres in south Eastern Montana.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.